Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 552,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 793,033 shares.The stock last traded at $5.07 and had previously closed at $5.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SVRA shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Savara Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 15.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 150,346 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter worth $9,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Savara by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Savara by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 107,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

