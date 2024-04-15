Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Scholastic worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Scholastic by 57.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Scholastic by 81.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Scholastic Price Performance

SCHL stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.17. 78,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,898. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

