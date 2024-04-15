Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,568. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

