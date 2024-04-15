Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $19.11. 1,900,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,077. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

