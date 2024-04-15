Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 85,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,772. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

