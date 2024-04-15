Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,390,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.86. 1,609,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,930. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

