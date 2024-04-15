Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.42. 4,478,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,057. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

