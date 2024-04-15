Scotiabank Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $110.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHK. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.58.

CHK stock opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

