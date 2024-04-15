Scotiabank Cuts Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $5.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $544.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

