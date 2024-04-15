Scotiabank Raises Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $27.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of DK opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 445.45%.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock worth $141,243 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

