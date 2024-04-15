Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 11.7% in March

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 237,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

AIHS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,915. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Senmiao Technology has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

