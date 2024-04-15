Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 333.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,751. The company has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.33.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

