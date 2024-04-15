Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE NOW traded down $27.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $741.27. 670,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,019. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $427.68 and a one year high of $815.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $697.58. The stock has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

