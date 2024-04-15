Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 242,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 601,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,504,000 after buying an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.63. 2,297,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,302. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average of $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.