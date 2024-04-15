Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.90.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.16. 3,360,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,491. The firm has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

