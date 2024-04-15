Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AON traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $306.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,114. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $284.85 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.49 and a 200-day moving average of $315.35.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

