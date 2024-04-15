Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 222.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $135.33 and a one year high of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.