Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,581,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,190,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,205. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.37.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

