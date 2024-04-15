ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $17.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $751.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,660. The company has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $770.27 and a 200-day moving average of $697.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.68 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.22.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

