ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $767.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.68 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.22.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

