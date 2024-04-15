Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Lifted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shell were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $72.38 on Monday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.