Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHLS. Barclays dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.