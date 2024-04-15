Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 4.5%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.76. 680,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,784,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

