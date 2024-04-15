Short Interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Expands By 9.6%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.79. 143,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,766. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $737,787.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $31,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FDMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

