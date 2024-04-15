Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Expands By 30.2%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $26,733.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,990. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,670. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.10.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 15.88%. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

