Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Drops By 14.7%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
