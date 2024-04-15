Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Drops By 14.5%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Airgain

In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Airgain alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.30. 5,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Airgain in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airgain

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.