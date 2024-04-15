Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Rises By 28.3%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,464,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 1,921,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,647.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $28.75 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

