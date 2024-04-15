Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expands By 9.4%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

AtriCure Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,033. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Insider Activity

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,116 shares of company stock valued at $468,797. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

