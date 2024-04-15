Short Interest in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Declines By 10.0%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 78,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $77.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

