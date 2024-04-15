Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Declines By 9.3%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 948,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.3 days.
Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
