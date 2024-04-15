Short Interest in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Declines By 9.5%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,450,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 25,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

CHRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. 747,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,677. The company has a market capitalization of $246.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.54. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $91.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

