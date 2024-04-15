Short Interest in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Declines By 10.1%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,240,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 22,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,381,000 after purchasing an additional 144,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 915,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,137 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

