Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Rises By 27.7%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 403,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,774. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.14. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $140,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson bought 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,436,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,801,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $92,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,470.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,622 shares of company stock worth $2,032,766. Insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 228.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,522 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

