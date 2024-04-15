Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Expands By 9.4%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,098,900 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 1,004,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.0 days.
Entain Stock Performance
Shares of GMVHF traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $10.52. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Entain has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $19.25.
About Entain
