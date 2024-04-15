Short Interest in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Grows By 26.2%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 33,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Eterna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 6,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERNA. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Eterna Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

