Short Interest in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Grows By 26.2%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 33,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Eterna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 6,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile
Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.
