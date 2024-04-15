Short Interest in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Grows By 28.8%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 462,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,549. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,634,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
