Short Interest in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Grows By 28.8%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 462,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,549. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,634,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

