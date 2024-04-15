Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Grows By 9.7%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,785.57.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 over the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,565.69. 17,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,209. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,559.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,463.00. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $945.32 and a 1 year high of $1,651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 178.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

