Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Drops By 10.0%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FULTP opened at $18.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $19.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
