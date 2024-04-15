Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expands By 28.7%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 628,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Trading Down 3.2 %

Genasys stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,940. Genasys has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.48.

About Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. On average, analysts predict that Genasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.