Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Decreases By 9.1%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Genenta Science Price Performance
GNTA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $6.81.
About Genenta Science
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genenta Science
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.