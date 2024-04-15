Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Decreases By 9.1%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Genenta Science Price Performance

GNTA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $6.81.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

