Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Grows By 10.1%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GMO Payment Gateway Stock Up 37.1 %
Shares of GMO Payment Gateway stock opened at C$56.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.57. GMO Payment Gateway has a 12-month low of C$41.19 and a 12-month high of C$56.73.
About GMO Payment Gateway
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GMO Payment Gateway
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.