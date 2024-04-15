Short Interest in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Rises By 9.2%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.10. 1,239,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,349. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after buying an additional 659,654 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,053,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

