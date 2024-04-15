Short Interest in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Declines By 8.7%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLLY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of HLLY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.15. 194,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.17. Holley has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.26 million. Holley had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Clempson bought 59,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $246,937.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,897.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

