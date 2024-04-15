Short Interest in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Expands By 28.7%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 364,600 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HY traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,710. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HY

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.