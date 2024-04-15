Short Interest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rises By 28.5%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.73. The stock had a trading volume of 289,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.39. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after acquiring an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $185,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

