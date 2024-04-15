Short Interest in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Expands By 26.9%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,279. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

