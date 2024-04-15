Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expands By 28.3%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 594,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Kelly Services

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Trading Down 1.4 %

KELYA traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,907. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $814.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

