Short Interest in Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Rises By 15.6%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.0 days.
Keywords Studios Price Performance
Shares of KYYWF stock remained flat at $14.81 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $34.00.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
