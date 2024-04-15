Short Interest in Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Rises By 15.6%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.0 days.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Shares of KYYWF stock remained flat at $14.81 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $34.00.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

