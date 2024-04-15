Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Drops By 19.1%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 550.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 0.5 %

Logan Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

About Logan Ridge Finance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.75%.

(Get Free Report)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.